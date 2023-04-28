Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on WB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.
Weibo Trading Up 3.4 %
WB stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.