Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on WB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

Weibo Trading Up 3.4 %

WB stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

