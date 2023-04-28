Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $275.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $279.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $296.83.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $282.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $294.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average of $244.87.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,978,883 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

