WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of WesBanco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 10.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 40.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in WesBanco by 27.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

