West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total transaction of $483,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,697.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

