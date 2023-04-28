Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance
WMC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)
- Intel Is The Value Play Only Few Can See
- Southwest Airlines Flight Double-Digit Profits Boarding Now
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.