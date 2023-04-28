Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

WMC stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 719.98, a current ratio of 719.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 20.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMC. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in financing, and managing real estate related securities, whole loans, and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.