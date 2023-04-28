Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $25.77. Western Midstream Partners shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 161,811 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after acquiring an additional 434,250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.