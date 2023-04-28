Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

NYSE WAB opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $78.26 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $8,201,864.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,689.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after acquiring an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

