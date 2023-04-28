Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after buying an additional 851,071 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,511,000 after buying an additional 320,346 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $457.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $464.64 and its 200 day moving average is $490.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

