Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 615.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,016 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,846 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

