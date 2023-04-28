Westpac Banking Corp Has $7.93 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 1,863.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,310,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,667 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,407,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of APA by 175.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after buying an additional 1,003,586 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $35.66 on Friday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.53.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

