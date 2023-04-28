Westpac Banking Corp Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $452.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.64 and a 200-day moving average of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

