Westpac Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

OXY opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

