Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,412 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

