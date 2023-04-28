Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,066 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on A shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.