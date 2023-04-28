WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.85-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.43 billion-$2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. WEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.85-14.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.00.

WEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.29. 471,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,121. WEX has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

