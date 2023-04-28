Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 2,365,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,427. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

