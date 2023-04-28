Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.
Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance
WY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 2,365,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,427. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 516.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
Read More
