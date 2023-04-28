William Blair Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $15.39 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.75.

VMI stock opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.10. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.