William Blair Weighs in on CoStar Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – William Blair increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CoStar Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.96 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after buying an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after purchasing an additional 415,176 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

