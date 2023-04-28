William H. Lyon Sells 264,730 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,551,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,623. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.