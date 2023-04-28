Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.81. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 13,349 shares changing hands.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 56.40%. On average, analysts predict that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Articles

