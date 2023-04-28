WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 3,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTSE. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,269,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,684,000 after purchasing an additional 428,206 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 56.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

