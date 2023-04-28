WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $853,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,812.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,963,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGZD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,662. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

