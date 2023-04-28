WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 153,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 183,710 shares.The stock last traded at $40.10 and had previously closed at $40.18.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

