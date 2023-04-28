WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 826.3% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.66. 5,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,945. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.88. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

