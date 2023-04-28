Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,400 ($29.97) to GBX 2,450 ($30.60) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.85) to GBX 3,150 ($39.34) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.47) to GBX 3,200 ($39.97) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,008.33.

Wizz Air Price Performance

OTCMKTS WZZZY opened at $7.84 on Monday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

