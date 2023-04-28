Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $294.46 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.61 and its 200 day moving average is $305.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

