Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Cut by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lessened its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.2% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 359,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.