Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,852,000 after purchasing an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XHR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.49. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

