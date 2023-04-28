Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ (XENE) “Top Pick” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XENE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

