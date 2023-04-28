Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.21. 146,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 783,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XMTR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Xometry alerts:

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $636.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,207.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.