XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,108.73

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,108.73 ($26.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($27.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($26.79), with a volume of 9,467 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
XPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.35) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
XP Power Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.63 million, a PE ratio of -2,146.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.
XP Power Increases Dividend
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
Further Reading
