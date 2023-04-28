XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,108.73

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,108.73 ($26.34) and traded as high as GBX 2,170 ($27.10). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($26.79), with a volume of 9,467 shares changing hands.

XPP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.72) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,430 ($30.35) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

XP Power Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,147.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £438.63 million, a PE ratio of -2,146.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

XP Power Increases Dividend

XP Power Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a GBX 36 ($0.45) dividend. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. XP Power’s payout ratio is -9,126.21%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

