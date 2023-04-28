XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $50.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO opened at $41.82 on Friday. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.15.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

