Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.40

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.40 and last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 235651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $98,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,559,415.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,187,081 shares of company stock worth $154,519,131. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 331,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

