Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

ALGT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $162.84.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.32 million.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,578,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after purchasing an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $49,309.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,189 shares of company stock valued at $897,749 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

