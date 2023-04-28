Zacks Research Comments on Cincinnati Financial Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CINF opened at $103.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.87. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $136.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

