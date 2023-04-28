ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,077,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,983 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $55,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $27.80. 741,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.60.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

