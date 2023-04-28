Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.50 million-$45.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.56 million.

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 135,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $412.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.65 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. Research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

