10,983 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

