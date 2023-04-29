11,326 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000. Waste Management makes up about 1.8% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM stock traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.05. 2,227,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.93. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.