1,244 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $304.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.14 and a 200-day moving average of $251.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock worth $35,801,465 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems.

