12,607 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $47.06 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

