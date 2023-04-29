127,759 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,027,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $296,326,000 after purchasing an additional 120,045 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 41,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,835,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
