15,559 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by DMG Group LLC

DMG Group LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $7.61.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -187.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ACCO. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

