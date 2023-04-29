19,065 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 2,833,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,089. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.63.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGCP. StockNews.com began coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

