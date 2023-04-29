19,993 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,403,000. Lam Research makes up about 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.08. 1,145,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $548.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $499.43 and a 200 day moving average of $464.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.