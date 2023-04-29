1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the March 31st total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in 1st Source by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in 1st Source by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Trading Down 0.3 %

1st Source Dividend Announcement

SRCE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 83,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SRCE. StockNews.com cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.