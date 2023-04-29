21,807 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $165,483,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $9,103,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $351,275,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META opened at $240.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.72.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

