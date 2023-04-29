354,447 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. SoFi Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.23. 55,605,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,085,162. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.