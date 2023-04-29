360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,653,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,297 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech comprises 17.2% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $176,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,973 shares during the period. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 4,147,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 199,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 470,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.39. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.18). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

