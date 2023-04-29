3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

